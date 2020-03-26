This clothing line for people with disability makes getting dressed a snap

Nancy Connors created the Smart Adaptive Clothing line after her father fell ill and could no longer dress in the classic button-down shirts he was known for wearing.

He had to resort to sweats and tees because they were 'easy' for the caregivers to get on and off.


She believed there had to be not only a better way but a more fashionable option, so she created Smart Adaptive Clothing, a clothing line designed for people with disabilities.

The line uses velcro as a way to easily get in and out of clothes, and it's fashionable!


Smart Adaptive Clothing | Facebook
6024 Ridge Ave Suite 116-334, Philadelphia, PA 19128
267-818-4407
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadisabilityall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakefront, 606 trails closed to public amid stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, aldermen say
Workers experience unemployment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
12 shot Wednesday in Chicago's most violent day since stay-at-home order began
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
Person infected with COVID-19 after attending 'coronavirus party'
Show More
Coronavirus in Indiana: 645 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths so far
McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
More TOP STORIES News