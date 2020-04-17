In The Community

Conscious clothing line pivots to mask making during coronavirus crisis

This company has turned it's resources from making clothing to making face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The owner Staci Woo told ABC7 "We've got the means, we've got the fabric, we've got the people, and people are needing the masks right now," Staci told ABC7.

They are also offering free sewing for anyone with precut fabric in need of a mask.

Her friend and supporter Dr. Brad Thomas cautions against using the masks as a reason to socialize. "We're not supplying the masks to encourage socialization, this is really just an extra layer of protection in addition to washing your hands and isolation."

Staci and House of Woo are accepting donations. They are also offering free sewing for anyone with precut fabric in need of a mask.

If you need masks please reach out to House of Woo at Woohello@ilovewoo.com
House of Woo

209 S. Gary

Arts District, Downtown Los Angeles
213.687.4800

House of Woo
hello@ilovewoo.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesmore in commoncoronavirusin the communitylocalishbe localish los angeles
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Snoop Dogg and California city team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois schools closed for rest of academic year, Pritzker says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
3rd Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Chicago small business owners question who got PPP loans as funds run out
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Show More
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees 1st patients
Bellaru Catering helping feed vulnerable neighbors
Free face masks handed out in South, West side communities
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Itasca woman donates bone marrow donation in spite of COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News