localish

Chicago area couple hosts drive-up wedding after COVID-19 outbreak changes plans

A Chicago area couple got creative when their wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nicole and Tim began planning their wedding over a year ago. However, with the recent banning of large gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, they took the necessary precautions to make their wedding work.


The couple was married in their front yard and guests watched the celebration from their cars.

In the end, Nicole said her wedding was still perfect and is happy the grandparents were able to attend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakweddingscoronavirus pandemicweddingcovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Food banks go into 'disaster mode' to deal with COVID-19
Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others
How shelter-in-place seniors are staying connected
Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers, music venues, and distilleries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll surpasses 150
Chicago police officer dies from COVID-19
Mayor Lightfoot expected to announce pick for CPD superintendent
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 7,695 COVID-19 cases
Indiana schools closed through end of school year, governor says
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Show More
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 3,039 COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
178K filed for unemployment in Illinois last week
Chicago weather warms, but residents must stay inside: Lightfoot
Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More TOP STORIES News