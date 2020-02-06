bite size

This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter

An organic farm in southwest Michigan is "farm-to-table," and it's only an hour outside of Chicago.

Granor Farm is a community of growers in Michigan, that provides sustainable vegetables, grains, flowers, and herbs to its local community.

Mostly they provide food through a seasonal farm stand and a 100-member CSA program, a sort of subscription service to Granor produce. In the winters, though, the best way to engage with Granor is through its dinner program.

Winter dinners at Granor showcase the locally grown food from the entire region. While much of the food is preserved from the fall, a lot is also grown throughout the winter.

For more information, visit www.granorfarm.com.
