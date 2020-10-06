localish

Henderson & Kane's Texas BBQ is legendary!

HOUSTON, TX -- Step inside Henderson & Kane General Store in Houston's historic Sixth Ward, and it's like taking a trip back in time!

Henderson & Kane is the creation of husband-wife team John and Veronica Avila, who bought a historic building that had been used as a general store since the 1930s. The pair transformed it into a craft grocery store, named after the intersection where it's located.

The shelves are always brimming with dozens of locally-produced goods, from artisanal coffee to hand-churned gelato. You'll also find refrigerators filled with local craft beer and Texas wines, plus locally-sourced meats, farm eggs and produce. But one of the biggest draws at Henderson & Kane is the barbecue and bakery counter.

Henderson & Kane serves its popular breakfast tacos throughout the morning, along with flaky, fresh-baked pastries. Customers also flock to the store for its authentic Texas barbecue, which includes smoked brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage and boudin links and much more!

For more information, visit hkgeneralstore.com.
