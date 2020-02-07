Houston jewelry store creates blinged-out pieces for Hollywood's biggest stars

Diamonds are in the DNA for the Shaftel family in Houston, Texas.

Keith Shaftel launched his jewelry business in the 1970s and it's become a family affair with his son and daughter working in the shop.


They started out with one-of-a-kind pieces for families like them. Now the Shaftels are designing for stars around the world!

You've seen their jewelry on the red carpet at the biggest Hollywood events, including the Academy Awards.


But even with all the glitz and glamour, Shaftel says his pieces are only worth the happiness that it brings others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityoscarsacademy awardshoustonfamilyjewelry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands protest amid tension over removed administrators
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
14K baby carriers recalled because child could fall out
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Show More
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated for coronavirus; others cleared
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
Former Ill. Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge Trump for GOP nomination
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News