Ragin' Cajun was first to bring boiled crawfish craze to Houston

'Tis the season for boiling and peeling! The crawfish craze is huge in Houston and Ragin' Cajun is definitely a fan favorite.

The family-owned business first opened in 1974 as a po' boy shop and became known as the first restaurant in town to serve fresh boiled Louisiana crawfish.

Customers are known to come from 100 miles away to get a big plate of spicy mudbugs. During the busy season, Ragin' Cajun sells 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of crawfish a week!

To check out the menu and locations, visit https://ragin-cajun.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodcrawfishrestaurantbite size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
I-57 crash near I-80 seriously hurts 2
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
'I Have a Dream' virtual reality exhibit debuts at DuSable Museum
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Show More
Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday
Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
Dunkin's new Snackin' Bacon was made for meat lovers
More TOP STORIES News