This is the World's Craziest Grilled Cheese

What do chicken tenders, French fries, bacon, and tater tots have in common? They all taste great inside a GIGANTIC grilled cheese!

Cheesie's Pub & Grub in Chicago offers a supersized, stuffed grilled cheese. Do you think you can take it on?

"We specialize in amazing grilled cheese sandwiches. We've got all different versions of grilled cheese," said Owner Chris Johnston.

Johnston said he was a picky eater as a child.

"What I was all about was putting all sorts of foods I liked growing up inside of grilled cheese sandwiches," he said. "We just try to get the ingredients that the average person is going to love, no matter what."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village fatal shooting
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Friends and family mark 20th birthday of murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Gun buyback on Chicago's South Side pays $100 for every firearm turned in
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Show More
Oak Lawn village manager charged in crash that critically injured man
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly overnight
Chicago area marijuana dispensaries hosting job fair this weekend
More TOP STORIES News