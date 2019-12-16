WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
There are gingerbread houses you can look at, and then there are gingerbread houses you can walk into. The display at Fairmont San Francisco is so massive, pastry chefs need to start baking the gingerbread in July! Oh, and yes, the house is edible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hotel
food
my go to
localish
candy
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd
Home warranty problems: ABC7 I-Team helps St. Charles woman with broken furnace
7 injured in crash involving school bus, CTA bus on SE Side
Police questioning person of interest after girl, 16, groped on CTA Brown Line train
CPD honors 2 fallen officers killed by train 1 year ago
Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants
Show More
3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash
Sex offenders told to move out of Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora
Boy, 14, missing from West Rogers Park
Power lines fall on semi-truck after hitting pole on Near West Side
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
More TOP STORIES News