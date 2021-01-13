localish

This Philadelphia designer makes stylish gowns for dogs!

PHILADELPHIA -- This Philly designer is making man's best friend, man's best-dressed friend.

Gustavo Ugarte's life changed 13 years ago when he witnessed a little dog thrown out of the car in front of him.


Ugarte decided to keep the puppy and named her Princess. She's his best friend and they go everywhere together.

He started to dress her up but decided he could make better, high end, over the top outfits.

He used his sewing skills that he learned from his grandmother and started dressing Princess in extravagant gowns.


Eventually, people were asking him to make outfits for their dogs and he decided to create Wow Wow Ugarte Collection.

Gustavo feels that the dogs enjoy the outfits because it gives them attention and makes them feel human.

You can purchase one of his designs via his Facebook page . (Special thanks to the Pennsylvania SPCA for providing the 4-legged adoptable models.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Javi's Gravy Sauce for Dogs has dogs eating as good as their owners
Check out this Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant
Muralist gives back with his art
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Chris Welch succeeds Madigan as IL speaker
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
IL reports 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run dies
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Show More
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
CPD investigating if employees involved in DC attack
CPS teachers again plan 'teach-out,' protesting in-person learning
Passengers carjack 3 ride-share drivers in Wicker Park: CPD
Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects
More TOP STORIES News