This School Teaches Survival and Rescue Skills That Save Lives

Search and rescue school is in full session at Hawk Mountain Ranger School.

A cold winter's day in the mountains of central Pennsylvania provides the perfect opportunity for both beginners and skilled veterans to practice search, rescue, and survival operations.

These members of the Civil Air Patrol come from across the country for a weekend in the wilderness.


They meet at Hawk Mountain Ranger School, founded in 1952 and currently located in Kempton, Pennsylvania on the Appalachian Trail.
