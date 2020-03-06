Free Wigs for Women Suffering From Illness-Related Hair Loss

For women suffering from hair loss due to illnesses, getting their old look back starts with a visit to Hairs 2 U Wig Shop in Philadelphia.The store features more than 200 wigs with a rainbow of colors and styles ranging from low-key to fabulously flamboyant.CEO and Founder Lois Arnold has more than 40 years in cosmetology prides herself on treating each customer with dignity as she helps them find themselves again.Arnold works closely with local hospitals and social agencies to not only provide wigs, but any assistance they can in helping women re-acclimate following their health ordeals.