food

Are you a Churroholic?

Churros are crunchy, soft and sugary handmade desserts that keep everyone sweetly in the loop! This Southern California company creates a variety of warm churro flavors served with ice cream. Made in a tear-shape, the churros are dipped in matcha, chocolate, or white chocolate glaze. The freshly-made churros are a perfect bite of dessert heaven! Located in South Gate, these tasty treats are delicious and instagram-able! Stop by and try their most popular flavor combonations like the Cookies and Cream Churro or the Matcha Fruity Pebbles!
Visit them at: Churroholic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodmexicandessertsbite sizelocalish
FOOD
These tortillas have been Flamin' Hot "Cheetofied"!
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
This San Francisco Restaurant Takes Matcha to the Next Level
Share the Joy: Care For Real Food Pantry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Show More
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Oak Park, River Forest High School
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
National Spelling Bee will have fewer wild cards next year
Burglars hit same South Side business twice in 1 month
More TOP STORIES News