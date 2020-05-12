localish

Toddler paints to help healthcare workers

Emmy, a two year old from Fresno, CA, is using her new found skill of painting to help front-line healthcare workers. Her mother, who is an artist herself, was trying to find something to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order with her daughter. Emmy and her mother worked together to create unique art to sell and donate all proceeds to local hospitals to help purchase personal protection equipment.

If you would like to purchase Emmy's art, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoartchildrencoronavirushealth carelocalish show (lsh)kfsnstroke of geniuscovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
while in lockdown this rugby commentator is hilariously narrating every day life around him
13-year-old girl uses a 3D printed to make doll houses that can cost over $700 each
Viral facebook group challenges people to take out the trash in hilarious outfits to cheer neighbors up during COVID-19 lockdown
Pentathlon olympian Samantha Achterberg gives us tips on training and working out from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
6-year-old TX boy found tied up in grandma's shed
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Couples turn to 'minimonies' to salvage wedding plans
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
More TOP STORIES News