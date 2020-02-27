localish

Tractor Tech of the Future Is Now A Reality

By Tim Sarquis
What happens when you combine a tractor with a Tesla? As the automobile industry is turning its head to climate conscience consumers, the Agriculture industry is beginning to do the same.

Thousands gathered at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA to see the latest and greatest Ag has to offer. One of those things, cleaner and cheaper Ag equipment. Come along as we show you how farmers and engineers are combining forces to create the cleanest and smartest tractor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulareagricultureworld ag expotechnologytulare countyfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Oxnard volunteer honored by community for his amazing service.
Can the best Pizza in LA be made in a Parking Lot?
Students Move Domestic Violence Victims Free of Charge
Meet the Chalk Artist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Man sues city for selling his impounded car
Bill banning red light cameras in certain towns passes IL House
Chicago is prepared for coronavirus, Lightfoot says
Organizers work to prevent census undercount on Chicago's South Side
Mayor announces $6M private investment to spur West Side development
Show More
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
Chicago area students take part in historic enlistment ceremony
High school students vote for the first time in Illinois primary election
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
More TOP STORIES News