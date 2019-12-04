Step into an enchanted lighted wonderland and travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in LaMarque, Texas.
This 20-acre attraction features replicas of world landmarks, a colorful undersea landscape, a mystical forest and a prehistoric land with life-size dinosaurs! The displays are all created with Texas-sized Chinese lanterns - some of them up to 60 feet tall!
For more information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.
Magical Winter Lights will compete in Monday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC13. Tune in at 7 p.m.
Magical Winter Lights: America's largest holiday lantern display
