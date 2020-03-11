Treasure hunter reunites family with lost heirloom

Wendi Shaw was shopping at Goodwill in Chadd's Ford, PA when she found a photo album with decades worth of memories.

She went on a mission to track down the owners and with the help of Facebook, found Frank and Nancy Yocum at a retirement home in Glen Mills.


Once a friend on Facebook recognized the Yocums, she told us their granddaughter actually works on the Action News Digital Team!


In fact, Justine Palis was the one who posted the story to Facebook for us! She said she only saw pictures of her grandparent's friends and didn't recognize them from over 20 years ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodfeel goodlocalishall good news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago-area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker provides update on COVID-19 in Illinois
WATCH: Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Show More
Golden State Warriors to play at least one home game without fans
Willis Tower's name could be changing again
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his campaign
More TOP STORIES News