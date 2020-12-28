localish

The 'Tree Twins' spread positivity and light to SF this holiday season

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a rather dark and chilly night on Fillmore street in San Francisco until the Tree Twins, two native San Franciscans dressed as brightly-lit Christmas trees, emerge from around the corner.

"We come from the North Pole. We're sent by Santa and he sends us here to the city to cheer people up at Christmas," Tree One explains.


"I am looking for anything that's going to give me some bright holiday spirit and those two are off the charts," passerby Penelope shares.
The Tree Twins have brightened people's holidays for the past five years. "We have an insane connection with Christmas. We love the whole spirit of it, the look of it, the lights, the energy, the positivity!"


Catch up on the Tree Twins' holiday adventures from 2020 here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoholiday lightsholidaychristmas treechristmaslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove continues to brighten the holiday season
Meet this formerly homeless LGBTQ activist who's giving back
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno charged with DUI after Gold Coast crash
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
IL reports 4,453 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths
3rd suspect charged with retired Chicago firefighter's murder
Accused Rockford bowling alley shooter held without bond
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
North Lawndale schools to remain open after facing potential closure
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
2 critically injured in Westmont partial building collapse, officials say
1 injured in Eisenhower Expy shooting, ramp to Mannheim Rd. reopens
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News