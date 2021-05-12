localish

Danny Trejo gets a touch-up on Mural Mile in Pacoima

EMBED <>More Videos

Trejo mural gets a touch up

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Levi Ponce wanted to help clean up Van Nuys Boulevard in Los Angeles' Pacoima neighborhood.

"When I started painting murals, it was really about changing the face of the area. It was a campaign," said Ponce.

10-years-ago, The Danny Trejo mural was Ponces first project in the area dubbed Mural Mile. Ponce said, "What really inspired me to paint him was just his presence in this community. His presence is bigger than this mural."

Trejo is active in the Pacoima community and highly respected by those who live there. Because the depiction of him that lives on Mural Mile has become such an important part of the community, Ponce took on the project of restoring the Danny Trejo mural.

"When we started painting murals, we just wanted to clean up Van Nuys Boulevard, change the impression. We never thought that it would create such a big splash and make so many big waves," said Ponce.

"Before new businesses even open on Mural Mile, they know what they want their mural to be. The murals play an important role in helping the community by attracting visitors to come experience all the restaurants, shops, and art that Pacoima has to offer."

Website:
https://www.muralmile.org/

https://www.leviponce.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/leviponce/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/LeviFonzPonce
https://twitter.com/levifonzponce?lang=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimaartkabcmural artscommunitypublic artlocalish
LOCALISH
Trejo mural gets a touch up
AACI leads the way in culturally responsive care
Asian entrepreneurship in America
Wicker Park has Chicago's 1st indoor mini golf bar and lounge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elmwood Park man loses life savings in bank remote access scam
Cook Co. homeowner received nearly $2K refund thanks to phone bank
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Chicago, Cook Co. gear up for mass COVID vaccine sites for younger kids
3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago
Tall ship Windy sails Chicago River to port at Navy Pier
IL reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Show More
Student charged after Elmhurst University lockdown
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
Submerged car with body inside found in search for missing mom
Chicago Bears 2021 schedule to be released Wednesday
Cook Co. treasurer hosts 2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank
More TOP STORIES News