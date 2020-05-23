Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desavior Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago churches stand with Trump, plan services
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker speaks as $40B state budget comes to his desk
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix remembered as 'amazing soul'
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Show More
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Search underway for mom who disappeared during bike ride
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday
More TOP STORIES News