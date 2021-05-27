'A Really Goode Job' offers a chance to live your dream job in the wine country

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- You don't have to be a wine expert to appreciate one of the best job opportunities around! Murphy-Goode Winery in Healdsburg launched "A Really Goode Job" campaign that's searching for someone who is passionate and dreams of working in the wine industry.
Not only will they get free rent in a beautiful house and $10,000 per month salary for a year, but free wine as well. The best part, no wine experience is needed. Murphy-Goode is looking for someone who can bring new and different ideas to the table. The first part of the job will be shadowing winemaker David Ready Jr. during harvest. Then, the sky's the limit!
"We're offering an opportunity for someone to join us. It may be someone coming out of college that wants to get a start in the wine industry. It could be someone who really just wants to make a career change. It could be anybody. You know, we have a lot of opportunities in the wine industry. It's not just winemaking. It could be you want to work in the vineyard, or you want to work in a tasting room, or you want to be a chef. It's really a choose-your-own adventure with incredible benefits," explains Dave.
The responses have been in the thousands. Candidates can apply from afar or record their video at the Murphy-Goode tasting room with a glass of wine in hand.
"All you have to do is send us a one-minute video application, and we're going to go through all those applications and fly out the top people, do in-person interviews, and select the best candidate," said Dave.
Finding the perfect candidate is important, but the campaign is also about bringing hope during these difficult times. The goal is to be part of the community and help people through an incredibly rough year.
"As far as I know, we're the only ones in the in the liquor industry, certainly the wine industry that's ever done something like this. To have that feel good story, and really be able to find a new employee that we can add to our workforce that has passion and can bring us something, and we can give back," said Dave.
Visit here to learn more about "A Really Goode Job."
