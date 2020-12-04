Track coach breaks record for running 4.5 miles while dribbling basketball

Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on November 18th, breaking the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Len Kasper, long-time Cubs announcer, leaving for White Sox radio
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
UK defends vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast
Tipped over semi-truck shuts lanes on I-57 near 125th Street
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
Show More
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Federal probe into alleged pardon scheme involved dead billionaire
Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday
Police search for killers of retired Chicago firefighter
More TOP STORIES News