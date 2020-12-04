Shop #BeLocalish Holiday Deals and Steals
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Track coach breaks record for running 4.5 miles while dribbling basketball
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on November 18th, breaking the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumped
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Len Kasper, long-time Cubs announcer, leaving for White Sox radio
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
UK defends vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast
Tipped over semi-truck shuts lanes on I-57 near 125th Street
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
Show More
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Federal probe into alleged pardon scheme involved dead billionaire
Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday
Police search for killers of retired Chicago firefighter
More TOP STORIES News