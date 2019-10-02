Undocumented Immigrants Serve Up Authentic Oaxacan in the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY -- The deep purple walls are covered with pro-immigration banners.There's a free lending library in the back.The front door says 'REFUGEES WELCOME' in bright red paint.You could forgive yourself for mistakingLa Morada for an immigrant refuge.Don't be fooled.This Mexican restaurant, run by a family of proud undocumented immigrants, is serving up authentic Oaxacan fare with a side of social consciousness.