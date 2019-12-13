Unicorn-themed dessert bar serving up magical treats in Houston

This magical dessert bar in Houston is all about the unicorn! From light-up unicorn lemonade to decadent unicorn milkshakes, this popular eatery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

"Our whole theme is around the unicorn. The store is full of unicorns everywhere. It's about pink, purple, turquoise. It's everything unicorn. The desserts are all unicorn. Shakes, lemonades, rainbow cakes, cake pops, donuts, cupcakes, lava cake, pink hot chocolate. All desserts are pretty in pink, gold, pastel colors," owner Usman Babar told ABC13.


Join community journalist Chaz Miller and his family as they show you why this whimsical wonderland is worth the wait!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfooddessertscakeice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
2 escape from van while handcuffed, duct-taped after NW Side kidnapping
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Roseland home, police say
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Officer accused of fondling dead woman turned off bodycam: Police
Show More
Kidnapped 3-year-old found dead was given meth, sedative, autopsy shows: Prosecutor
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Lincoln Park Zoo breaks ground on lion house renovation
More TOP STORIES News