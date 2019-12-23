Visit Candyland in Downtown Chicago

If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet pop-up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.

The pop-up store is full of life sized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.


Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.

If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalishcandy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 charged after SUV with 3 children inside stolen in West Ridge
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Dance program teaches social-emotional skills in Chicago schools
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
Father stabbed son to death in Lakeview home, prosecutors say
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
MSI offering free admission to Ill. residents on select days in Jan., Feb.
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
More TOP STORIES News