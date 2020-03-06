What If A Dinosaur Came To Your School?!

If you're a fan of dinosaurs, this is the show for you.

Jurassic World Live tour brought a dino-sized surprise to students at Lakeview Elementary School with a visit from their baby Stegosaurus Olive.


During the visit, more than 300 of the school's students participated in a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) presentation and got the chance to get up close and personal with Olive.



It's all in their effort to raise awareness and get students more involved in STEM to grow the next crop of scientists.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdinosaurslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
Rivers Casino Des Plaines to open Illinois' first sportsbook
Durbin meets with CDC, Illinois officials on COVID-19 response
Birrieria La Terraza serves up some of Chicago's best birria
Cook County commissioner resigns months after FBI raid
Video released of knife-wielding man killed by police after robbery in South Shore
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Show More
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tenn. tornadoes
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News