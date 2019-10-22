glam lab

What's new in Breast Cancer Screening Technology?

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Glam Lab checks out the latest and greatest in screening technology.

We've all heard it- early detection can mean SURVIVAL and these new innovations are making that checkup safer, more accessible and even more comfortable.

From the Mammovan, a spacious mammography on wheels that comes to YOU, to a new scan without the painful compression and genetic testing that can help doctors better understand the potential risk for some women.

Glam Lab sits down with NewBeauty Editor at large, Sarah Eggenberger who researched all the latest tech so women know their options.

Remember ladies, we all need to get checked!

The American Cancer Society suggests women should start getting a yearly mammogram between the ages of 40 and 45 unless they are at a higher risk due factors such as genetics.

For the full scoop on the latest screening tech and how it's even helping women with breast reconstruction, check out the NewBeauty article here!

Follow Jo on Instagram for behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab every week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityupper east sidehealthbreast cancerglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers rally, CPS cancels classes Wednesday
Woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods
Remains found in downstate Illinois identified as Woodstock woman missing from 2010
South Side florists convert vacant lots into sustainable flower gardens
Portillo's to open pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson will skip Trump's speech at Chicago police convention
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
Show More
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Growing fan behavior problem top priority for NBA
Non-Profit provides necessities, beyond for kids in need
Man robs TCF Bank branch inside Burbank Jewel
Judge denies motion to dismiss Chicago lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
More TOP STORIES News