Good Dog: The freshest hot dogs in Houston

At Good Dog Houston, they buy local or make it by hand.

The gourmet hot dog restaurant started as a food truck in 2011, but they now have three locations in Houston.

Owners Danny Caballero and Mali Pferd said they have a passion for serving exceptional quality food.

Their unique hot dogs combine locally-sourced ingredients, fresh produce and handmade condiments for a flavor you won't find anywhere else.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library on South Side: CPD
Truck possibly involved shooting of girl, 16, in Little Village located
Judge rules petition by woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend may move forward
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
2 ComEd workers burned while working in Loop
Pope removes shroud of secrecy from clergy sex abuse cases
Amber Alert: Teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in New York
Show More
Rhymes with Reason: Online tool bridges gap between music, literacy
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Man charged with driving through Woodfield Mall indicted in unrelated arson case
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
More TOP STORIES News