Alligators Lizzy and Lucy stand guard at the First National Bank in Alvin, Texas

ALVIN, Texas -- At a historic bank in Alvin, Texas, the guards have green and scaly faces and a taste for flesh. For half a century, alligators have called the First National Bank of Alvin home!

Back in 1969, a farmer donated three gator hatchlings to live in the goldfish pond inside the bank and ever since then, there have always been alligators living in the bank.

Today, two seven-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the bank, each eating several pounds of boneless raw chicken a day.

Customers even bring gator gifts to the bank from around the world, which are proudly displayed throughout the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinbankabc13 plusanimalsalligatorabc13 plus alvin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPS teacher, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square
CPD reportedly on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
McDonald's releases Shamrock Shake nationwide Wednesday
News Fix: Boy Scouts of America plagued by lawsuits; files for bankruptcy
Show More
Metra Electric schedule changes coming, rider input wanted
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
Illinois 2020 election threats include hacking, disinformation, experts say
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
More TOP STORIES News