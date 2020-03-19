Cleburne Cafeteria is one of the most treasured restaurants in Houston

This family-owned restaurant has been a part of Houston's history for almost 80 years, serving generations of customers.

One-time owner Nick Mickelis, a Greek immigrant, came to Houston after World War II with only a couple dollars in his pocket and a dream of having a better life.

He bought Cleburne Cafeteria in 1952 and his family has been running it ever since.

The restaurant was destroyed twice by fire and twice it was rebuilt to become an icon.

Last year, Food & Wine Magazine named Cleburne Cafeteria the No. 1 cafeteria in America. It was an honor that reflects its long history as a Houston institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodrestaurantlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus in Indiana: 56 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
Financial help available in Illinois during COVID-19 crisis
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Show More
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
ATMs stolen from 3 Lakeview businesses in minutes
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
4 Chicago area extended care facilities report COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
More TOP STORIES News