Wilson's Whirligig Park has catapulted the community into the national spotlight

Wilson, North Carolina's story has captivated the imagination of the country. Farm machinery repairman, Vollis Simpson, began making gigantic kinetic sculptures at his family farm in Wilson County when he was nearing retirement age. He kept making his "whirligigs"-seven days a week-until about six months before he dies at the age of 94. The story of Wilson's campaign to use the renowned whirligigs to recharge its downtown has catapulted the community into the national spotlight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go towtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters demand apology from CPD after Loop clash
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
51 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Elk Grove Village Catholic school returns to in-person classes
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
House explodes in east Joliet: Will County Sheriff's Office
Chicago teen missing after seen struggling in lake off Portage riverwalk
Show More
Washington Football Team hires first-ever Black president
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
Many employees' take-home pay to increase next month
Belmont Cragin shooting: FOID, concealed carry cardholder shot, returns fire
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, brief showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News