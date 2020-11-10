localish

Witches paddle for a good cause!

MEDFORD LAKES -- A group of New Jersey ladies brewed up a plan to raise money for a good cause.

"Knowing how much I love Halloween and how active our community is, I jumped right on it, organizing the event," said Brooke Allen-Watson, who got the idea from a friend in another city.

Dressed as witches, these ladies floated throughout Medford Lakes using broomsticks as paddles.

The charity event benefits the local Lions Club, which claims to be the largest service club organization on earth.

"It's really important, especially going into this Christmas charities time," said Suzy West, Vice President of the Medford Lakes Lions Club, one of New Jersey's largest.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of their 118 members mobilized to deliver groceries throughout the community.

Their Lions Club also hosts food banks and charity events such as the Witches Paddle, which benefits roughly 100 area families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This tattoo studio is believed to be haunted!
Heroic Gardens steps into the backyards of veterans in need
Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker tightens restrictions as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Online dog buying scam costs Geneva woman hundreds of dollars
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
IL Facebook users can still file claims as part of settlement
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Show More
Nearly 40 guns stolen from Winthrop Harbor store, police say
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
IL COVID-19 contact tracing trouble revealed in data investigation
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order to be updated Tuesday
Chicago Weather: Warm, windy Tuesday with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News