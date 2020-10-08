If you have a smartphone, you have the ability to get registered to vote and find your polling place. And it only takes one click.
Two community leaders in Philadelphia came up with a social-distant solution for a Get Out the Vote Campaign.
COVID-19 has eliminated much of the normal voter registration methods forcing Phillyvoting.org members to get creative.
They posted QR codes around the city that lead to a website with voting resources, including easy registration.
The signs are posted on bookstores, barbershops, cafes, and other small businesses.
With 'One-Click', Philadelphians can easily get registered to vote
