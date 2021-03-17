localish

94-year-old woman's pandemic hobby is bringing a smile to children in hospitals

MESA, Ariz. -- 94-year-old Frances Chenoweth is staying busy by helping others during the pandemic.

Her family was trying to find ways to keep her occupied and safe during the pandemic as her days were typically packed with activities.

Then, they heard about Ryan's Case for Smiles, a nonprofit that started in 2007 that aims to comfort and support children in hospitals around the country. Volunteers buy the fabric and sew vibrant, fun pillowcases for children battling cancer or other serious illnesses.

"I think it's just fun to watch her grow and think 'You know I may be 94 but I can still do amazing things.' And she has. We're blown away by her," said daughter-in-law Sandy Wood.

Frances has sewn 80 pillowcases in the past few months, and even if things start to open back up and she can get back to her activities she hopes to continue sewing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish inspirechildrenall goodhobbieslocalish
LOCALISH
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Blind, autistic wrestler has no fear
COVID Tech Connect provides devices to connect ICU COVID patients with loved ones
Chicago indoor skate park teaches confidence to kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
WI food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers: union official
Chicago officials to announces Phase 1C vaccine start date
SF home to get 'blue check' similar to being Twitter verified
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
Show More
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Patty or Paddy? What to know about St. Patrick's Day
Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance: police
IL phase 4 modifications expected this week
CPS sets date for HS students to return to classrooms; CTU pushes back
More TOP STORIES News