Cancer survivor returns to hospital 10 years later as nurse at MD Anderson

HOUSTON, Texas -- Caitlyn Mortus was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 13. Her family had a lot of questions, but Caitlyn got answers and inspiration when she started chemotherapy at MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas.

After five rounds of chemo, Mortus beat the illness and left MD Anderson with the dream to become a nurse and help young patients like herself.

Now 10 years later, Mortus is working at MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital as a pediatric oncology nurse.

She knows how difficult it can be for a child to battle cancer and does everything she can to make the patients comfortable and happy.

Mortus' work also extends outside of the patient rooms. She started an organization called Keep Kids Connected to give computers to patients so they can stay in touch with friends and family as they go through their treatments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhealthtexas medical centerall goodktrknursescancer caremd anderson cancer centercancerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ComEd outages leave 388K in dark; Chicago tornado confirmed
Chicago cleaning up after looting devastates downtown businesses
Woman fatally struck, daughter injured in River North hit-and-run
Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Englewood residents speak about police shooting that may have sparked looting
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, less humid Tuesday
Show More
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago restricts access to downtown streets, bridges, limits transit overnight after looting
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
More TOP STORIES News