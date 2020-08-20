Work from home in a tiny office in your backyard

ELGIN, Ill. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made working from home the new normal.

Since finding space in your home to create a permanent workspace may become a necessity, why not create it in your backyard?

"We just thought it made a lot of sense to take all our years of experience of designing small spaces and really allow a different outlet to be able to work from home," said Bob Clarizio, Founder and CEO of Bantam Built. "We've been able to take their work from the kitchen table to the backyard."

For five years the Elgin-based company has built tiny homes for buyers all around the country. Now, they're building tiny offices called the INshed.

The cost of an INshed starts at $8,500, and the final price will increase depending on how much the unit is customized.

"These sheds range from 96 square feet to 160. We wanted to really incorporate all the bells and whistles you'd find in a new home," Clarizio said.

Upgraded INsheds can have built-in bookcases, surround-sound and Alexa smart switches.

"We wanted to make the space functional but also like it's an extension of their home," Clarizio added. "In such an uncertain time we wanted to deliver a product that could create some sort of sanity in this crazy, chaotic time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginhometiny houselocalish show (lsh)localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
Police seek suspect after 4 homeless men stabbed,1 killed, in separate CTA attacks
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race with Val Warner
Mayor Lightfoot, CPD announce expansion of Neighborhood Policing Initiative
Longtime sports broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur
Black newborns 3 times more likely to die when cared for by White doctors
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Show More
COVID-19 pushed NW Ind. entrepreneur to start business
Chicago area woman says someone applied for small business loan in her name
Airbnb bans house parties, citing COVID-19 mandates
6 shot including teen at gathering in Auburn Gresham on South Side
Potential COVID-19 treatment approved by FDA now on hold
More TOP STORIES News