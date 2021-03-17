World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

By Beccah Hendrickson
WAYNE -- A World War II veteran, who piloted more than 30 missions through Nazi Germany and Italy and also survived Pearl Harbor is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Lt. Col. William Bonelli currently resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania.


He is battling cancer and his family wasn't sure if he would make it to his 100th birthday.

They threw him a 99 and a half birthday party last fall, but now, they are excited he gets to celebrate the major milestone of turning 100 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
Loretto Hospital mistakenly vaccinates 72 Trump Tower workers
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
IL reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases, 17
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
WI food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers: union official
Sheridan shooting suspect accused of killing in-laws, threatening ex-wife: police
Show More
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Asian Americans report being targeted at least 500 times in 2 months
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
IN reports 919 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
2 attacked in Kenwood robberies after trying to meet up with woman: CPD
More TOP STORIES News