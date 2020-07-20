West Loop restaurant claims to have world's most expensive PB&J

CHICAGO -- Would you pay $350 for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?

One of West Loop's newest restaurants--literally named PB&J-- is betting at least a few of the classic sandwich's connoisseurs will fork over that much dough for a taste of what restaurant co-owner Matthew McCahill claims is the world's most expensive PB&J.

McCahill said he's pulled ingredients from all over the globe including "the most amazing jam in the world."

The jam comes from Maison Dutriez in France and follows a tradition dating back to the 14th century according to the business's owner, Anne Dutriez.

Dutriez said her team members are "armed with a goose feather cut into a bevel to incise of the fruit and extract seeds," ensuring the berry stays intact and keeps its flavor during production.

McCahill didn't stop with that fantastique edition. This pb&J, known as the Golden Goose, has gold leaf-crusted bread "with gold dust in the flour." The sandwich is also topped off with a drizzle of uber-expensive Manuka honey from New Zealand.

Surprisingly, the peanut butter is fairly standard compared to the other ingredients--sorry if that disappoints!

Looking for an excuse to indulge in all of this? Proceeds from any Golden Goose purchased in July will be going to Chicago HOPES for Kids, according to McCahill.

What are you waiting for?
