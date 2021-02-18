WWII plane returned to Chicago area, where high school students fundraised for it 80 years ago

By Zach Ben-Amots
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officers share how they found missing dog who escaped Avondale vet
Madigan resigning as IL rep after 50 years
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
USPS report shows 62K mail items delayed at 4 Chicago post offices
WWII transport plane returned to Chicago area
Bodycam video shows violent arrest at center of CPD lawsuit
Weather continues to delay IL COVID-19 vaccine delivery
Show More
Family grieves after fatal canopy collapse
Evanston man loses $100K to contractor he thought had been vetted
IG: CPD was 'ill-equipped' to handle George Floyd protests
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Feds charge Chicago man who allegedly shot at police while fleeing Orland Park carjacking
More TOP STORIES News