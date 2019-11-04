ice cream

S'mores Monster Shake at Andia's Homemade Ice Cream

Double chocolate ice cream, toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, and whipped cream come together in a Mason jar at Andia's Homemade Ice Cream. Check out this S'mores Monster Shake!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carydessertsbite sizelocalishice creamchocolate
ICE CREAM
Angus Crowne Milkshake Emporium Has More Than Just Milkshakes
Chicago company makes low calorie, diabetic-, keto-friendly ice cream
Papi Churros! Viva Mexican Kitchen Serves Up the Magical Unicorn of Desserts
Mario the Ice Cream Man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
Show More
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
More TOP STORIES News