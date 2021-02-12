localish

You can rent out this Kensington bookstore for your next date night

KENSINGTON -- The Head & The Hand bookstore in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia is offering couples the opportunity to rent the bookstore for a date night.

The $65 package includes an hour and a half alone at the store, candles, wine, and the option to bring your own dinner!


The package has become so popular that the date nights are booked through May.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)wpvibe localish philadelphialocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
Freedmen's Town Farmers Market is a hidden gem
You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News at noon
2 killed, 2 injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55
More snow coming Friday with dangerously cold temps this weekend
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
3 arrested in slayings of two teens in NW Ind. home
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
Show More
IL Walgreens begin COVID-19 vaccine appointments; state reports 102 deaths
Central IL US attorney resigns at Biden request; Lausch's future still unclear
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
Texas nurse reports for work after crawling out of deadly pileup
Rideshare drivers say 'phantom profiles' raise carjacking risk
More TOP STORIES News