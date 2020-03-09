foodie

Try This Modern Take on Bolognese Food

Rossoblu Restaurant brings a taste of Bologna, Italy, to the thriving Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles.

"It took me 20 years of cooking professionally to realize that I just wanted to cook the food I grew up eating," said Steve Samson, Rossoblu's chef and owner.

The restaurant serves traditional Bolognese dishes, but also puts a modern spin on the classics.

"I love coming here, because I love Italian food," said Diane Lee, a regular at Rossoblu. "I feel like they're the perfect modern Italian place to be."

One of the favorites is hand-rolled Pappardelle Noodles, with Duck Ragu, Porcini mushrooms, pistachio powder and aged Balsamic vinegar.

"The pastas here are the highlight. I could eat pasta here seven days a week," said diner Joel Miller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfoodiefyi italianfooditalian foodbite sizelocalish
FOODIE
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
Drink 'over the top' milkshakes only found at SJ Sharks games
Time Out Market features all-star lineup of local talent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chicago, bringing Ill. total to 11
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
9 former patients discover South suburban pediatrician did not vaccinated as requested
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
4 congressman to self-quarantine after CPAC
7 teens charged after girl brutally attacked, robbed by gang
Show More
21 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
NY to produce own free hand sanitizer amid shortage during virus outbreak
How to spot check scams
US begins to withdraw some troops from Afghanistan as part of peace agreement with Taliban
Spring break child safety travel tips for hotel rooms, rental homes
More TOP STORIES News