localish

You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok

BEACHWOOD, NJ -- A New Jersey couple became viral TikTok stars overnight, and now their story is grabbing the hearts and "likes" of the lovelorn all over the world.

They don't usually post on TikTok, but it was a "stitch" about coincidences that drove Courtney Mahnken to make the video that's now being seen and shared by millions.

Her "crazy coincidence" stitch starts in the hospital nursery where the couple was born -- a day apart.

Twelve years later, Mahnken is now engaged to Nick Monguso, that baby one bassinet over.

The couple went to the same high school in Bayville. And then attended the same college.

But they were still broken up and didn't get back together until after college. After graduation, the couple started dating again, and they've been together since.

As their love story continues to go viral, both Mahnken and Monguso want to encourage others to go find love. And fans around the globe have been asking them for advice.

The Ocean County couple says they are planning a wedding for June 2022.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
Woman takes on American breakfast challenge.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all in April, sources say
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Chicago police step up patrols in Asian American communities
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' year, hope for future
Show More
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Chicago Phase 1C vaccine start date set for March 29
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii finds new way to reach churchgoers
175 TVs donated to LaSalle Veterans Home residents
More TOP STORIES News