Young Musician Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime

Even though her family couldn't afford the Cello she needed to pursue her dream of a musical career, this teen wouldn't let that stop her. During Hispanic Heritage month this year with the help of the Helpful Honda team she gets the surprise of a lifetime! Now she can continue to study and strengthen her Cello skills at home and at rehearsal as a member of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.



To learn about more inpspiring stories from musisicans at ICYOLA vist: icyola.org/
