Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER

EMBED </>More Videos

A lockdown has been lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after two women were shot outisde the emergency room. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A lockdown at Mt. Sinai hospital was lifted hours after two women were shot outside the emergency room Saturday night.

Police said the two 35-year-old women were standing near the ER around 8 p.m. when a gunman pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and started shooting. The women were hit in the lower body.

A precautionary lockdown was lifted at 12 a.m., the hospital said. Visitors were prohibited from going inside while the lockdown was in effect.

So far, no one is in custody in connection with the shooting. The offender was in a dark-colored sedan that pulled up and started firing shots.

Family members said this could be related to a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 3700-block of West Roosevelt. In that shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Family said the man was riding a bicycle near a gas station when someone fired multiple shots at him.

The two female victims are family members of the man shot on Roosevelt.

EMBED More News Videos

Two women were shot Saturday night outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootinghospitalChicagoDouglas Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 women shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital, possibly related to earlier shooting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News