Lockport man killed in Tampa, Florida hit-and-run

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man from southwest suburban Lockport was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Tampa, Florida, police said.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jacob Weinert. He was riding his bike along a major roadway in Tampa when he was hit. Police said the driver of a 2-door white pickup truck left the scene.

Weinert leaves behind two children, both under the age of two-years-old.

Police are searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
