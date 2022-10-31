Is the Logan Inn haunted by a former guest named 'Emily'?

In New Hope, Pa, the Logan in is the longest continually run inn in the country and possibly the most haunted.

NEW HOPE, Pa. -- The Logan Inn just celebrated its 300th anniversary.

It's the longest continually run inn in the country and it's believed some of the guests still remain.

'Emily is what they call the spirit that roams the halls. When she was living she used to live in the Inn.

"The things that still remain that belong to Emily is the bed that people sleep in and the portrait on the wall", says General Manager Maggie Smith, "she passed away in this bed."

There have been reports of things moving around, temperature changes and the feeling that someone is in the room with guests.

A spirit of a little girl is also believed to roam the halls of the inn.

"Many guests have said they've seen a little girl, they feel they sense it, they've seen her in the mirrors", says Smith.