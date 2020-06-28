Girl, 10, shot by stray bullet in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head in Logan Square on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday, police said.

She was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. on West Dickens Avenue when a stray bullet flew through the window and struck her in the head, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.

Earlier Saturday, a one-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
