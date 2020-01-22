Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar used torch, key card, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglary at a Logan Square marijuana dispensary may not have been a random crime.

The burglary occurred at MOCA Modern Cannabis in the 2800-block of West Fullerton Avenue on January 6, less than a week after recreational marijuana sales became legal.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Chicago police said a burglar used a key card to get inside then used a torch to break into the safe and steal $200,000 in cash.

RELATED: Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries issued licenses to sell weed, including 10 in Chicago

That thief is still on the run. Investigators believe it may have been an inside job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagologan squaremarijuanaburglarymedical marijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Toddler critically injured in Chatham fire
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Medical marijuana applications spike following legalization
Show More
Rescue dog suffers seizure after stepping on live wire in Lincoln Park
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Automatic voter registration glitch puts heat on Secretary of State's Office
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
Fines range up to $500 for Chicagoans who don't shovel
More TOP STORIES News