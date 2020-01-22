Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglar used torch, key card, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglary at a Logan Square marijuana dispensary may not have been a random crime.
The burglary occurred at MOCA Modern Cannabis in the 2800-block of West Fullerton Avenue on January 6, less than a week after recreational marijuana sales became legal.
Chicago police said a burglar used a key card to get inside then used a torch to break into the safe and steal $200,000 in cash.
That thief is still on the run. Investigators believe it may have been an inside job.
