Logan Square porch collapse injures multiple people

At least 4 people were injured in a porch collapse on the Northwest Side Saturday.

Several people were injured early Saturday when a second-story porch collapse in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.About two dozen people were on the porch when it fell at about 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Lyndale Street on the city's Northwest Side.Mikea Johnson, 24, who was on the balcony with her brother and other friends, sustained a leg injury, but expected to recover.However, Johnson's brother -- Montana Harris - sustained a head injury and remained in critical condition Saturday evening."We just stepped out, and I would say I was there for two minutes, before we were falling," Mikea Johnson said.She said that the group had flipped over and landed on their backs.A city building inspector was on the scene Saturday to investigate. A woman who neighbors identified as the owner of the building declined comment on Saturday.