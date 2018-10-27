Logan Square porch collapse injures multiple people

A second-story porch with about two dozen people on it collapse in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Several people were injured early Saturday when a second-story porch collapse in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

About two dozen people were on the porch when it fell at about 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Lyndale Street on the city's Northwest Side.

Mikea Johnson, 24, who was on the balcony with her brother and other friends, sustained a leg injury, but expected to recover.

However, Johnson's brother -- Montana Harris - sustained a head injury and remained in critical condition Saturday evening.

"We just stepped out, and I would say I was there for two minutes, before we were falling," Mikea Johnson said.

She said that the group had flipped over and landed on their backs.

A city building inspector was on the scene Saturday to investigate. A woman who neighbors identified as the owner of the building declined comment on Saturday.

At least 4 people were injured in a porch collapse on the Northwest Side Saturday.

